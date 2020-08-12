Aug. 10, Lake County began accepting applications for the Coronavirus Relief Fund Housing Assistance Program. The program is funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
During a special board meeting of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, the board unanimously approved CARES funding to assist individuals and families with past due rental, mortgage and utility assistance of up to $3,000 per household. Commissioners also approved an agreement with United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties to support the review of applications and distribution of funds, subject to County Attorney approval.
Gov. Ron DeSantis authorized $250 million in CARES Act funding for rental and mortgage assistance for Florida families that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of this amount, $120 million will be used to provide rent and mortgage assistance through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program. Lake County meets the SHIP Program eligibility requirements and will receive approximately $1.3 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund program.
To be eligible for funding, a household must self-certify that they were negatively impacted by COVID-19 through a loss of wages or a reduction of wages (unemployed or underemployed) and be at or below 120% of the area median income, based on the following limits: [see chart]
Applicants can preregister at https://lakecountyfl.submittable.com/submit.
Step-by-step instructions are available at http://www.ReopenLake.com to help guide applicants through the process. Additionally, the CARES Act program helpline is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (352) 268-9299.
