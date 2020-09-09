Lake County continues to accept applications for relief programs funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. CARES funding has been allocated to assist in-dividuals and families with past due rental, mort-gage and utility assistance of up to $3,000 per household.
Residents can apply through the Coro-navirus Relief Fund Housing Assistance Program. Local for-profit and non-profit businesses can apply for funds through the CARES Small Busi-ness Assistance Grant Program, which will invest up to $16 million to assist Lake County businesses. Step-by-step instructions for both programs are available at www.ReopenLake.com. Addition-ally, the CARES Act program helpline is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 352-268-9299.