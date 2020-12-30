Lake County Fire Rescue recently took delivery of three new, custom pumpers as part of the department’s long-term plan to transition from commercial style fire trucks to custom fire trucks.
Custom fire trucks provide additional room for personal protective equipment (PPE), keeping soiled equipment out of the cab, as well as increase the longevity of the units as commercial pumpers have a shorter life cycle.
The units will serve the communities of Plantation, Mount Dora and the Four Corners area. Lake County will not be conducting push back ceremonies for the new trucks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on Lake County Fire Rescue, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/offices/fire_rescue or follow its Facebook page.