Through Aug. 31, the Lake County Animal Shelter is teaming up with NBCUniversal Local to participate in the Clear the Shelters™ 2022 campaign, which features fee-waived pet adoptions.
“We have so many great pets waiting for homes,” said Whitney Boylston, director of the Lake County Animal Shelter. “We are always excited to participate in this national adoption campaign. Last year we celebrated 428 adoptions during the event and look forward to finding loving homes for as many homeless pets as possible this year.”
All adoptions include spay or neuter services, initial vaccinations, microchip and a personalized ID tag.
Make an appointment by visiting https://bit.ly/3sbgAzO. Walk-ins are also welcome.
According to the Lake County Animal Shelter, it has celebrated over 3,500 positive outcomes so far this year. The shelter experienced a 17% increase in year-to-date admissions over the last year, “a trend being felt by animal shelters everywhere.”
Not in a position to adopt? The shelter asks for help supporting its mission by spreading the word, fostering or donating supplies from the shelter’s Amazon wish list: https://a.co/jbQHcAlBy.
Lake County Animal Shelter is located at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares. For more information and to see available pets, visit https://bit.ly/ShelterAdoptions.