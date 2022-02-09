During the sweet month of Valentine’s Day, the Lake County Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees through its “Meet Your Match” pet adoption promotion.
Adoptions include effective sterilization, initial vaccinations, microchip and personalized ID tag.
Through https://bit.ly/LCAS-PetAdoptions, see available pets and make an appointment to visit the shelter, located at 12280 County Road 448 in Tavares.
“We encourage everyone to come out, meet our pets in need of loving homes,” said Whitney Boylston, director of the Lake County Animal Shelter.
The shelter is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday noon–6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon–5 p.m. It’s closed Wednesdays and holidays.
For more information, visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/offices/animal_services or www.facebook.com/LakeCountyAnimalShelter.