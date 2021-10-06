Attention Lake County arts organizations are invited to a grant informative session featuring United Arts of Central Florida’s president and CEO, Jennfier Evins.
The free program, hosted by the Lake County Arts and Cultural Alliance in the Sandra O. Stephens Fine Arts Center at the Montverde Academy campus in Montverde, will be Oct. 11, 3–4:30 p.m.
The session will provide information on grant opportunities available to Lake County artists and arts organizations, including a new arts grant opportunity created by the Lake County Arts and Cultural Alliance and funded by the State of Florida vehicle tag program.
Registration is required to attend. Visit https://bit.ly/3iuNIyG.
For information about the Lake County Arts and Cultural Alliance, visit www.visitlake.com.