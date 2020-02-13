The Lake County Clerk’s Office was recently awarded two distinguished financial awards from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).
The first award is a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 2018 Lake County Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR), while the second award is for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for the 2018 Lake County Citizens’ Annual Financial Report (PAFR). This is the 38th consecutive year of receiving the CAFR award, and the ninth year for the PAFR award.
“The Clerk’s Finance Department does a tremendous job in ensuring that these important financial documents are thoroughly reviewed and meticulously compiled so that the residents can know and understand the county’s finances,” said Gary Cooney, Lake County Clerk and Comptroller. “It is a remarkable achievement that GFOA has recognized our effort and the quality of the reports.”
The CAFR includes the financial statements of the Board of County Commissioners, Clerk of Courts, Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, and Supervisor of Elections, as well as dependent special districts and other agencies of the County. The PAFR is a smaller, summarized report of the financials. Both reports are prepared with support from all of the agencies.
According to the GFOA, the awards represent a significant achievement by a government and its management. The judging is done by an impartial panel, which looks at whether the report clearly communicates an organization’s financial story and motivates users to read the documents.