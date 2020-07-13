The Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller is now accepting online payments for most fees and fines owed for traffic and criminal cases. Previously, only traffic tickets were available for online payments.
The new CLERKPay system can be accessed at www.LakeCountyClerk.org/CLERKPay. Payment types accepted include credit cards and electronic checks. The financial service provider charges a nominal, nonrefundable fee for each credit card transaction, and a flat $1.50 transaction fee for electronic check payments.
The Lake County Clerk’s Office collects all criminal and traffic fines, fees, and costs and distributes the proceeds according to Florida Statutes. Fees and fines can be paid all at once, or a payment plan can be established in most instances to make periodic payments towards a defendant’s case.
For questions related to CLERKPay, call (352) 742-4100, or email webmaster@lakecountyclerk.org.