All offices of the Lake County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller will be closed on Friday, April 2, in observance of Good Friday.
To make an online payment for most fees and fines owed for traffic and criminal cases, visit www.LakeCountyClerk.org/CLERKPay.
For those looking to make payments by check or money order, submit documents for recording, or deliver court documents for filing, the Clerk’s Office offers drop-box locations, which are available 24/7.
Drop boxes are located at 418 W. Alfred St., Tavares; 1720 N. Citrus Blvd., Leesburg; and 290 Citrus Tower Blvd., Suite 116, Clermont.
Call 352-742-4100 for more information.