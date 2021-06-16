Tavares – The Lake County Board of County Commissioners will remember the Colonial Patriots by dedicating a liberty tree in a public ceremony on June 24 outside of the Lake County Administration Building, located at 315 W. Main St. in Tavares. The public is invited to attend.
The original Liberty Tree was so named in Boston in 1765 when a large elm tree was used as a gathering place for protestors of the Stamp Act. Other liberty trees soon arose, and patriots often gathered beneath the branches seeking wisdom and support. These trees came to symbolize American liberty, and the Lake County Liberty Tree will be dedicated in remembrance of the Founding Fathers.
“This liberty tree is important to Lake County because it symbolizes our commitment to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” said Chairman Sean Parks. “It stands to remind all Lake County residents and visitors of the courage and bravery it took to create this wonderful nation.”
Lake County’s University of Florida/IFAS Extension partnered with Cherry Lake Tree Farm in Groveland to select a 100-gallon Bald Cypress tree to serve as the Liberty Tree. The tree will stand about 14 feet tall on the day of the dedication. The tree will be cared for by Lake County employees.
Ample free parking for the event is available in the Tavares Parking Garage, located at 200 N. Sinclair Ave. For more information, contact Andrea Kennard at akennard@lakecountyfl.gov or 352-343-9850.