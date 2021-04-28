Members of the Lake County Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association were recognized recently for outstanding public relations programs during the FPRA Ocala Chapter’s Mid-Florida Local Image Awards.
Darryl Owens, director of communications for the Office of Institutional Development & Communications at Beacon College in Leesburg, earned three awards: The Award of Distinction for Beacon College Makes “A World of Difference” in the Digital Tools of Public Relations category and an Image Award and Grand Image Award – a top scoring entry – for the 2020 EASE Grant Booklet in the Collateral Tools of Public Relations – Brochure category.
Elisha Pappacoda, administrative services and communications director for the town of Oakland and FPRA Lake County Chapter president, along with team members Ashlynn Webb and Valerie Gibbons, took home an Award of Distinction for Oakland’s “Santa’s Lane Drive Through Christmas” in the category of Public Relations Programs – Special Event.
Conducted annually, the Image Awards provide public relations practitioners a platform to be recognized in their home markets for outstanding public relations tools and programs. To qualify, an entry must incorporate sound public relations research and planning and meet the highest standard of production, execution and evaluation of results and budget. Entries are accepted from FPRA members and non-members. Winners of local Image Awards are encouraged to apply for the statewide Golden Image Awards given at FPRA’s annual conference each August.