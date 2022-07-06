Households with past due mortgage payments may be eligible to receive assistance from Lake County through the county’s Coronavirus (CV-1) Mortgage Assistance Program.
According to the county, eligible households can receive up to $5,000 for past due mortgage payments (excluding escrowed real estate property taxes) for expenses incurred after March 13, 2020. Funds will be paid directly to the household’s mortgage company.
• To be eligible, residents must meet the following criteria:
• Head of household must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien
• Residence must be household’s primary residence and be in Lake County, Florida
• Residence must have a Homeowner’s Exemption
• Household must have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19 (unemployed, underemployed, reduction of employment hours or rate of pay)
• Household income must be at or below 120% of the area median income
• Assistance will be made on a first come, first served basis until funds are depleted.
Applications are available by visiting https://bit.ly/CV1MortgageAssistance or contacting the Office of Housing and Community Services at 352-742-6540.
For more information about the Lake County Office of Housing and Community Services, visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/housing.