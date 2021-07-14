Eustis —All Florida residents are now eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine as prescribed by the Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for persons ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.
Florida Department of Health in Lake County’s Community Health Site, located at 560 W. DeSoto Street, is open from 8 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday. First and second Pfizer vaccine doses and COVID-19 testing are both available. No appointment is necessary. Please note, dates and times are subject to change.
To find a COVID-19 vaccine elsewhere, visit vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829 or call
1-800-232-0233.
To find a testing site near you, visit
https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/testing-sites.
For the latest local immunization information, visit lake.floridahealth.gov.
For questions, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at 352-801-2755 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.