Lake County has shifted tactics in how it administers immunizations for COVID-19, moving back and forth from a first come, first served plan to offering appointments, based on vaccine availability and other factors.
The scheduling application is at https://scheduling.lakecountyfl.gov. This page also provides updated information on vaccination locations, including at Orlando Health – South Lake Hospital. The Florida Department of Health in Lake County has offered vaccinations at various sites around the county. Information on when and where it’s providing vaccinations is updated at http://lake.floridahealth.gov.
Call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 hotline at 352-268-9299 Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for more information on vaccines and testing.
To receive COVID-19 alerts on your mobile device, text COVIDUPDATE to 888777.
For testing locations and more information, visit
www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 or contact your health care provider.
For information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.
Per Executive Order 20-315, phase one vaccinations will be for long-term care facility residents and staff, persons 65 years of age and older, and health care personnel with direct patient contact.