Oct. 28, Lake County announced updated information regarding delays throughout Lake County for yard, vegetative, and solid waste pickup in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
All hurricane debris will be collected by the end of November, and starting last week, the number of hurricane debris crews deployed across the county was to quadruple for faster pickup times. Tipping fees have been waived for large residential yard waste items through the end of November.
The county has reached out to partners for supplemental assistance with curbside collection, which means residents may see different haulers pass through neighborhoods or that solid waste is picked up on an irregular schedule – so if a pickup is missed on a regular day, customers are asked to leave their carts out so crews can correct the issue as quickly as possible.
In addition, a phone bank has been set up to assist more callers and cut down wait times, the county said.
The county is updating internal processes to ensure smoother contract hauler transitions and, in the future, plans to deploy debris contractors sooner and with larger crews.
Report collection issues to the Solid Waste call line at 352-343-3776 or by emailing garbagecollection@lakecountyfl.gov.