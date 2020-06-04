A county-wide curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. It began May 31 and will continue until lifted. The curfew applies to all unincorporated and incorporated areas of Lake County except where a municipal curfew, which is more strict, has been placed in effect by a municipality.
“We stand with those peacefully protesting the tragic death of George Floyd and we fully support the rights of our citizens to express their outrage over this situation,” said Lake County Commission Chairman Leslie Campione. “But we condemn vandalism, violence and lawlessness that is causing great harm to communities across our country.”