During a special meeting of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, the board voted unanimously to allocate $1.67 million of the County’s initial Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to implement proactive measures to ensure a safe environment for Lake County Schools students. The funding will provide for increased janitorial services, partitions, thermometers, and temperature scanners.
The $16 million Business Assistance Grant Program that the board approved in July will not be affected.
“We committed to providing up to $16 million in CARES Act funding to our businesses, and we want to assure them that we stand by that,” said County Commissioner Sean Parks. “Funds allocated to the schools from the initial CARES Act funding distribution will be reimbursed by future CARES allocations.”