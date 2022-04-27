April 14, Lake County announced it had received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation award for its Fiscal Year 2022 budget.
The Lake County Office of Management and Budget received a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation as being primarily responsible for achieving the award.
“The award reflects the commitment of Lake County government and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting,” the county stated in a news release. “To receive the budget award, Lake County had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the budget serves as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communications device.”
According to the county, the Budget Awards Program has over 1,700 participants.
For more information about the Lake County Office of Management and Budget and to view the budget book, visit https://lakecountyfl.gov/management-and-budget.
For more information on the Government Finance Officers Association, visit www.gfoa.org.