The Lake County 2021 Municipal Elections have been certified official by the Canvassing Board, according to the county’s Supervisor of Elections office.
To view the official results, visit www.LakeVotes.gov and select the Election Night Result Button on the home page.
“The support and the efforts of the Canvassing Board members from each municipality throughout the process was greatly appreciated,” said Supervisor Alan Hays. “We thank every voter who participated and our Elections Workers for their dedication and hard work.”
The Post-Election Audit for the Municipal Election (City of Lady Lake, Referendum #2) was to occur Monday, Nov. 8 at 8:30 a.m. at 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd, Tavares. The public was invited to observe.
Contact the Supervisor of Elections Office at 352-343-9734 with comments or questions.