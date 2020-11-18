(Eustis, FL, Nov 12, 2020) – The 100th Anniversary of the Lake County Fair, presented by Vann Gannaway Chevrolet, is set to open Thursday, April 8th and will run through April 17th.
This 10-day event at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Eustis will feature livestock shows & youth exhibits, live entertainment, carnival rides and more. Steeped in tradition and committed to our agricultural roots, this year’s Fair promises more fantastic food, exciting entertainment, and agricultural appreciation.
As we gear up to celebrate this milestone anniversary, we are excited to introduce the newest member of the Lake County Fair Family and our Fair Ambassador, Mayor Ferris Wheeler. Mayor Wheeler is the newly appointed Mayor of the Lake County Fair. He will be making numerous appearances throughout Lake County over the next few months promoting the Fair, in addition Mayor Wheeler will be on hand as the Lake County Fair visits schools, libraries and local U-Pick Farms providing various agricultural and educational programs for the youth of Lake County.
During the Fair, Mayor Ferris Wheeler will welcome guests each day with a special opening ceremony, and he will select a “Junior Mayor of the Day.” “We wanted a character/brand ambassador that could educate, entertain and promote the 100 Year Anniversary of the Lake County Fair,” said Stacey Wade, CEO/Fair Manager. Mayor Wheeler will be making his first public appearance at Light Up Eustis, Friday, November 27th and can also be seen in many of the upcoming Christmas parades around Lake County.
For more information on Mayor Ferris Wheeler and where he will be appearing please visit our website www.lakecofair.com.
About the Lake County Fair Association:
The Lake County Fair Association is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to the promotion of Florida’s Agriculture Industry and the education of Lake County Youth. Established in 1921, more than 100 volunteers produce one of the most anticipated and largest multi-day events in Lake County, the Lake County Fair.