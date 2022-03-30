Are you ready to ride some fun rides? Play games at colorful carnival booths? Enjoy some family-friendly entertainment? Explore the 4H barns and peruse Art Barn exhibits? If so, you’re in luck, because the 101st Lake County Fair will be held April 7–16.
The fair will offer something for everyone, from a pie-eating contest and livestock shows, to the Our Rural Heritage Ag Exhibit and a performance by Robinson’s Racing Pigs.
The fair will be held at the Lake County Fairgrounds, located at 2101 County Rd 452 in Eustis.
For more information and to purchase advance tickets, visit www.lakecofair.com.