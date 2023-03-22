The Lake County Fair is looking for talented artists to spend the day painting and drawing the many activities at this year’s fair. Deadline to register for the April 8 competition is March 30.
Sponsored by Village Framer & Art Gallery and hosted by the Lake County Fair’s Creative Living, the contest will include the Spirit of the Fair award, which is $250 for the painting that most exemplifies the traditions and spirit of the Lake County Fair, $200 for first place, $150 for second place and $100 for third.
All residents of Lake County, ages 18 and older, professional, semi-professional and amateur artists working with oils, acrylics, watercolor, pastels and graphite can enter, though the contest is limited to 20 participants.
Additional perks in entering include free frame and framing of entry by Village Framer & Art
Gallery of Eustis, lunch provided by The Crazy Gator, one free fair ticket to all contestants to return to the fair and a swag bag from the City of Eustis.
Winners will be announced April 10, and all artwork will be displayed until the end of the fair.
Enter at www.lakecofair.com, click on competitions, then Creative Living, and Division Page, and once on Registration Site, click on 1 at the top left corner.
For more information, visit www.Lakecofair.com.