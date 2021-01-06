Plans are under way for the centennial celebration of the Lake County Fair April 8–17, 2021. The 10-day event, presented by Vann Gannaway Chevrolet, is set to take place at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Eustis and feature livestock shows, youth exhibits, live entertainment, carnival rides and more.
To gear up for the milestone, fair organizers introduced their new ambassador, Mayor Ferris Wheeler, who will be making numerous appearances throughout Lake County over the next few months to promote the fair.
The newly appointed Mayor of the Lake County Fair also will be on hand as the Lake County Fair visits schools, libraries and local U-Pick Farms, providing various agricultural and educational programs for the youth of Lake County. “We wanted a character/brand ambassador that could educate, entertain and promote the 100-year anniversary of the Lake County Fair,” said Stacey Wade, CEO/Fair Manager. For more information on Mayor Ferris Wheeler and where he will be appearing, visit www.lakecofair.com.