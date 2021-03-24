The centennial celebration of the Lake County Fair will soon be here, with the event running April 8–17. Held at 2101 N. CR 452 in Eustis, it will feature all the traditional entertainment and fun you’ve come to expect at the local fair.
Rides, a pie-eating contest, poultry shows, a three-ring-circus, 4-H competitions, a fair pageant, farm animal sales, live entertainment, a spaghetti-eating contest and much more will provide plenty of fun for the whole family.
Visit www.lakecofair.com for more information.