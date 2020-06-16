June 1 through Sept. 30, the application of phosphorus and nitrogen to residential turf grass in Lake County is prohibited.
This restriction is intended to help reduce nutrient loading from urban landscapes to the area’s bodies of water. The ordinance was recommended by the Keep Lake Beautiful Committee and approved by the Lake County Board of County Commissioners in 2017.
Keep Lake Beautiful has an ongoing nutrient pollutant awareness campaign that gives residents the opportunity to pledge to keep a “Lake Friendly Lawn.” Residents who take the pledge promise to educate themselves on nutrient pollution and the fertilizer ordinance, as well as to share the initiative with others and engage the community to help beautify Lake County.
To view a video about steps to take for a Lake Friendly Lawn in the summer months, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1dnl9QIDEI.
Keep Lake Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, a national nonprofit agency that focuses on building and maintaining vibrant communities. For more information on KLB, the fertilizer ordinance and to take the pledge, visit www.KeepLakeBeautiful.com.