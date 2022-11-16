Lake County Fire Rescue proudly announces that the department has earned a split classification Class 3/3X rating by the Insurance Services Office (ISO).
With this improved rating, LCFR has demonstrated the value in reducing property loss from fires. According to the ISO, their history of evaluating and classifying over 39,000 fire protection areas within the country shows how classification ratings help communities work toward investing in fire mitigation.
The ISO analyzed LCFR’s data through their Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS) and by assigning the community a Public Protection Classification (PPC) rating. The PPC rating system grades communities across the country with classifications ranging from one to ten, with a Class 1 - 3 rating demonstrating a top-tier fire department that meets the ISO’s fire suppression criteria.
According to the ISO, the lower numerical class rating signifies that a fire department’s fire suppression system includes an FSRS credible dispatch center, fire department and water supply.
“We are proud to receive this enhanced ISO split classification rating of Class 3/3X. It aligns with the importance our Board of County Commissioners places on public safety to meet the growing requirements of our community,” said Jim Dickerson, fire chief. “This rating is a prime example that Lake County is a safe location for residents and will continue its excellence in years to come.”
Impact on residents and business owners
The improved ISO split classification 3/3X rating signals changed residential and commercial insurance policy risk levels. There may be an opportunity where citizens are eligible for rate reductions. Note: Lake County does not research or provide details on rate reduction as that responsibility is undertaken by an individual’s insurance company.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to visit https://isorating.lakecountyfl.gov for a property search that helps residents determine their specific location’s ISO rating. If the property is designated ISO Class 3/3X, you will see a link to click for a property insurance inquiry form for official information. ISO classifications can be used for a reduction in property insurance premiums.
The new ISO split classification rating recognizes LCFR’s progress in increasing fire suppression capabilities in its coverage areas, which spans approximately 1,100 square miles and serves more than 366,000 county residents and visitors.
The split classification system was a 2014 revision of the ISO PPC program. This change more accurately reflects the risk of loss to be of value to all property owners and insurers. The first number refers to the classification of properties within a five-mile road radius of a fire station and within 1,000 feet of a water source or hydrant.
For more information on Lake County Fire Rescue, visit https://www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFireRescue and https://twitter.com/LakeFirePIO.