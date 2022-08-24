With high school football quickly approaching, newcomers are learning their roles and coaches are doing their best to embrace them. After speaking to six coaches and getting some of their insight into what to expect from their programs, there is no doubt Lake County is going to be very competitive in football.
Tavares High School
Tim Smith
After leading THS to a district title in the 2021 football season, Tim Kraemer stepped down as head football coach for the Bulldogs. The 2021 season’s success will be hard to recreate, given the state of the program. Last year, the Bulldogs averaged 36.4 points per game but has lost receiver Angelo McDowell and quarterback Lock McDonald to graduation, as well as the star running back Jalen McKay and wideout Jermaine “JT” Thomas due to transfer.
Interim coach Tim Smith though doesn’t seem to be worried about the loss of players. When talking about this year’s roster, he stated, “We have a great group that’s loyal to the school.” His high praises for his team are going to be tested since they’re defending district champions. According to Smith, because they’re defending champs, “it makes for good football because there’s a lot of natural rivalries.”
The team that probably has an extra big target on Tavares’ back is the Eustis Panthers, whom they defeated in the district championship last year, but Smith made it clear that Tavares “is not sitting around thinking about other schools and focused on week one matchup.” Although Tavares isn’t regarded as the team they were last year, you can expect a dogfight anytime you match up against them.
Umatilla High School
Charlie Cerney
A team with high upside this year is the Umatilla High School Bulldogs. The most interesting thing about this squad is its current QB situation. Sophomore QB Nathan Roach transferred to Eustis High School over the offseason, which leaves Troy Saladin and Logan Bowling as the only QBs on the roster.
But neither is substantially better than the other, and in Umatilla’s spring game they both showed signs of potential and growth which makes the starting job even harder for head coach Charlie Cerney to give out. When asked about Troy Saladin and the starting QB job, he stated, “We’re still trying to figure it out and it’s not settled.” Although Umatilla finished at a mediocre 6-5 last year, they won five of their last six regular season games, and Cerney believes that with the momentum from last year’s tear alongside the players’ work ethic, UHS can raise expectations.
In addition, the Bulldogs have almost all of their roster returning from last year and when asked to comment, Cerney said, “We’re able to fine tune our approach and teach freshmen, and it’s a great foundation for what we’re teaching.” With two competent QBs, a lot of momentum, and a majority of the roster returning, don’t be surprised if the Bulldogs pull off some big wins.
Leesburg High School
Mark Oates
Leesburg had the same 6-5 record last year as Umatilla but, honestly, is in an entirely different situation. Mostly, because most players on the roster are seniors who are going to be hard to replace in the upcoming years.
However, head coach Mark Oates said he thinks this will work out in the favor of his team. Oates added, “I expect [seniors] Trini Thomas and Vandarius Brown to work together to lead this team.” These two players, among the rest of the roster, are hoping that the Jackets take a leap this year, and Oates believes that leap being made is up to the team. He said success “depends on how well the young guys grasp what we’re trying to do.”
Even though Leesburg went 6-5 last year, they made it to the district championship game, but ultimately lost to Dunellon. When last year’s championship game was mentioned, Oates said, “We switched divisions, so we got rid of Dunnellon, but now we have Vanguard in our division. We have to take care of ourselves, but we can’t make silly mistakes.”
There’s not much more to say about Leesburg because Oates’ mission is to make Leesburg the best version of themselves, and as long as his squad believes in what he’s preaching, they can surpass what they did last year.
Mount Dora High School
Luke Hutchinson
Last year, Mount Dora High School went a dismal 3-7, and after the graduation of senior Austin Trent, things weren’t looking up for the Hurricanes. But coach Luke Hutchinson is bringing a positive attitude and mentality to a team that desperately needs something to grab hold of.
When the Hurricanes’ record last year was brought up, he didn’t hesitate to say, “Our schedule is lining up to surprise a lot of people, and football is the new focus.” In addition to the revamped mental approach, Mount Dora High also has players on the roster who can make plays on the field, including Dante Johnson-Turner. Hutchinson said, “You’re gonna see him break out even more, and the scheme is built around him.”
In addition, he showed great confidence in Jake Sepe, who’s on pace to replace Austin Trent. Hutch said, “I have all the confidence in the world going into [Sepe’s] sophomore year, and he’s worked his butt off. If you go back and watch the spring game, he made many advanced reads.” The positivity from Hutchinson may be the foundation Mount Dora stands on for years to come, through good or bad.
Mount Dora Christian Academy
Mike Kintz
Mount Dora Christian Academy had an almost polar opposite season comparted with its Mount Dora counterpart, most notably because one team played for a state championship while the other didn’t even win its district. Unfortunately, last season MDCA suffered a heartbreaking one-point loss to Lake Highland Prep in the state championship.
The Bulldogs also fell in the state championship game in 2020. Hopefully for head coach Mike Kintz, the third time is the charm. When asked about the two championship losses, Kintz said, “We’re back to work, we’ve been there two years in a row and our schedule is built to get us ready for the postseason.”
Some people may have their doubts about MDCA after the departure of receiver Reggie Virgil. Kintz, though, is focusing on who is still at MDCA rather than who left. He said, “There’s a big hole left by him, but there’s a lot of talented kids here who are gonna fill that hole.”
Among the people who are still at MDCA is senior star defensive back Isaiah Bryant, who has stood out ever since he joined the Bulldogs. Kintz said, “He has improved as not only a player but a leader. Words really don’t do him enough justice and he has always overachieved.” MDCA students and fans alike are hoping this year is the year that Kintz and his squad can finally get over the hump and bring home a state championship.
Eustis High School
Frank Scott
The team that has arguably the most to prove this year is the Eustis Panthers. After an impressive 7-3 season last year, the Panthers missed out on a playoff berth after being topped by Tavares High in the district championship game. And after losing key players such as offensive lineman Clarence Woods and quarterback Blayne Romano, the Panthers still look poised for a big season.
After getting transfers Jalen McKay and Noel Rodriguez, Eustis has only reloaded its roster. Head coach Frank Scott said, Jalen McKay is “going to be very, very good for us at the defensive end position.” He added, “[O]ur skill guys are going to be great, too, Tyree [Patterson] and Shaun [Williams], who are returning.” Outside of the players, though, the crowd at the Panther Den is nothing short of electric and will give the Panthers a 12th man on Friday nights.
Scott said, “If the student section is always packed, our kids get excited and [it] gives us a lot more to play for.” The Panthers are probably the most rounded-out program in their division in terms of players, coaches and fans, so all there is left to do for the Panthers is execute on Friday nights.
As the season nears kickoff, every team looks to usher into a new era of their program and with great teams and great storylines to match, it looks as if local teams are once again going to represent the county well with elite players and memorable games.
Cori Rawlins attends Eustis High School.