All offices of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, Property Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector, the Lake County Animal Shelter and the Lake County Extension Center will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day. Normal office hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.
The County’s fixed-route bus system, LakeXpress, as well as Lake County Connection, the County’s disadvantaged transportation service, will not operate on Memorial Day. However, Lake County Connection will provide dialysis service only. Additionally, all 16 Lake County libraries will be closed. Please visit www.mylakelibrary.org or contact your local library for additional hours. Normal service hours will resume on Tuesday, May 30.
Lake County Solid Waste operations, including residential collection services, the Central Landfill Facility, residential drop-offs and customer service, will also be closed in observance of Memorial Day. Residential collections for residents living in unincorporated Lake County will shift to the following day for the entire week.
For example, those who normally have residential curbside collection services for household garbage, recycling or yard waste on Monday, May 29, will instead have collection on Tuesday, May 30, during the holiday week. All collection days that week will move to the next day, and Friday, June 2, collection will be picked up on Saturday, June 3. During the week, all County carts, including recycling carts, will be collected as garbage. It is required to place all waste bags inside the County carts for collection. Any additional waste bags placed outside the carts will not be collected.