Lake County residents can dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at an upcoming collection event, 9 a.m.–noon on Thursday, March 11 in the Home Depot parking lot, located at 10825 U.S. Highway 441 in Leesburg.
Lake County Solid Waste Division staff will offer convenient drive-through disposal to Lake County residents and can also collect small quantities of waste products, such as lawn and gardening materials, photo and swimming pool chemicals, paint and related products, cleaning solutions, motor oil and used gas, batteries, fluorescent lamps, light bulbs and small propane tanks. Materials such as infectious waste, solvents, chemical laboratory waste and radioactive waste are prohibited, however.
Excessive amounts of hazardous materials will not be accepted, due to limited space in the mobile unit. If residents have large quantities of items to dispose of, a special drop-off day will be scheduled at the Central Solid Waste Facility, located at 13130 County Landfill Road in Tavares. To schedule a drop-off day, call 352-343-3776.
For more information or to find out about future collection events, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/hazardouswaste or call 352-343-3776.