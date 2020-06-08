The Florida of Heath Department in Lake County is offering free COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to residents and non-residents, including children, at the following locations:
DOH-Lake Umatilla WIC: 249 E. Collins Street, Umatilla
DOH-Lake Clermont WIC: 560 W. DeSoto Street, Clermont
DOH-Lake Leesburg WIC: 1904 Griffin Road, Leesburg
There will be 500 tests available weekly on a first-come, first-served basis. No testing criteria are required.
As of June 7, Lake County had a total of 329 positive cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths, according to the Florida DOH.
For questions, call the DOH-Lake COVID-19 Hotline at 352-742-4830 from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For general information on COVID-19 in Florida, visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19, email covid-19@flhealth.gov or call 866-779-6121.