Lake County’s Board of County Commissioners voted 4 to 1 on July 7 to reject the receipt and local display of a statue of Confederate officer, General Edmund Kirby Smith, ending a two-year controversy over potentially housing the statue in the county’s historical museum.
In a letter drafted to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners states, “This decision was made based on three primary considerations: General Smith did not have a direct connection to Lake County; the tragic history associated with the Lake County Historical Courthouse and the role it played during the “Groveland Four” tragedy; and the division and strife created in our community over the decision to place the Smith statue in this particular location.”
According to the letter, “The Board is unified in its support of the State ensuring that the Statue be displayed in a museum or similar indoor, secure facility, but the Board has determined that the Lake County Historical Courthouse, which houses the Lake County Historical Museum, is not an appropriate location for this particular artifact.”
The statue had previously been on display at the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol.
At the July 7 meeting, speakers at the meeting included Florida Representative Geraldine Thompson and Mae Hazelton, a local resident who has consistently opposed bringing the statue to Lake County. They expressed their thanks to the commissioners for their decision and hope for greater community unity going forward.