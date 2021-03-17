Going on now: The Major League Fishing BIG5 Toyota Series to the Harris Chain of Lakes is taking place March 16–18.
“Bass fishing tournaments have a major economic impact on our area, and we are thrilled that the beautiful Harris Chain of Lakes is right here in Lake County for all anglers to enjoy,” said Lake County Commissioner and Tourist Development Council Chairman Doug Shields.
Hosted by Visit Lake and the City of Leesburg, the series launches each day at 7:30 a.m. from Ski Beach at Venetian Gardens in Leesburg, located at 201 E. Lake Harris Drive. Weigh-ins will also take place at this location.
To help ensure the safety of all involved, attendance is limited to competing anglers and essential staff only. Fans can follow the event online at www.MajorLeagueFishing.com for the MLF Live weigh-in broadcasts and daily coverage.