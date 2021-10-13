Oct. 6, Lake County launched a new website with a goal of providing residents a more streamlined, user-friendly experience, including improved mobile capabilities, according to a recent news release.
Visit https://web.lakecountyfl.gov.
Developed internally by the Lake County Office of Communications with support from the Information Technology Department, the website was built to Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2 Level AA Conformance.
“Our team wanted to create a website that was consistent with current standards and users’ expectations,” said Levar Cooper, director for the Office of Communications. “Throughout this process, we sought to understand how people were using the site and implement features to improve their experience.”
Last month, the County invited members of the public and community stakeholders to preview the website and share feedback.
To report any issues with the site, residents can use a feedback feature located at the bottom of the screen.