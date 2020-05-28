Lake County launched its ‘Reopen Lake’ website, www.ReopenLake.com, outlining a detailed public health plan to guide residents, businesses and stakeholders through the recovery process. Reopen Lake is Lake County’s plan for restoring economic stability with special consideration to public health on our path to social normalcy and pandemic resilience.
The site gives visitors a clear understanding of the current phase set by Gov. Ron DeSantis, while previewing expected criteria for future phases. The site will provide the latest information available regarding Lake County’s recovery plan with real-time updates, based on State and Federal orders and guidelines, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve.
Community members are encouraged to adhere to the following guidelines through all phases.
Individuals
Continue to adhere to state and local guidance, as well as CDC guidance, particularly with respect to face coverings.
Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces.
Avoid touching your face.
Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.
Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.
Strongly consider using face coverings while in public, and particularly when using mass transit.
Employers
Develop and implement appropriate policies, in accordance with Federal, State and local regulations and guidance, and informed by industry best practices, regarding:
• Social distancing and protective equipment
• Temperature checks
• Testing, isolating, and contact tracing
• Sanitation
• Use and disinfection of common and high-traffic areas
• Business travel