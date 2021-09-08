Remote learning options have increased for Lake County Library System patrons, now that LinkedIn Learning, a computer and professional development platform, has been added to library offerings.
The platform has over 16,000 video courses covering software, business and creative skills. It is a subsidiary of LinkedIn, a professional networking and job-seeking website.
Users can access the resource on any web-enabled device and download content to smartphones for offline learning.
Courses include basic computer skills, Microsoft Office, Photoshop, web design, public speaking, social media, coding, stock markets, leadership and time management. Videos are taught in English, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, Mandarin and Brazilian Portuguese.
Additional resources include training for individuals transitioning from military to civilian employment, successful remote work, interview preparation, work-related stress management and small business development.
For more information, call or visit your local library or go to
http://mylakelibrary.org, www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLLibrary or