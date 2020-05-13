Effective last week, the following Lake County libraries now offer curbside service:
• Astor County Library
• Cagan Crossings Community Library, Four Corners
• Cooper Memorial Library, Clermont
• East Lake County Library, Sorrento
• Fruitland Park Library
• Leesburg Pubic Library
• Marion Baysinger Memorial County Library, Groveland
• Paisley County Library
• Tavares Public Library
• Umatilla Public Library
• W.T. Bland Public Library, Mount Dora
The public is encouraged to use their Lake County library cards to access the online catalog or call a participating library for curbside service. All library items will be available for pickup, including books, DVDs, videogames, baking pans, puzzles, ukuleles, launch pads (tablets with preloaded children’s games) and more.
Once a request is sent online or by telephone, a staff member will contact the patron to arrange a curbside pickup time. Patrons will then call the library upon arrival to receive their library materials. Items must be requested before arriving at the library.
Based on recommendations from the American Library Association, library staff will quarantine items for three days before they are checked out to patrons to help prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Therefore, the public is asked not to use cleaning agents on any library material as this may damage the items. Additional Lake County libraries hope to offer curbside service in the near future.
All 16 Lake County library buildings are closed to the public as a precaution against COVID-19. Patrons are asked to return materials in the library’s book drop during this period. Many free resources continue to be available online, such as digital movies, digital magazines, ebooks, job search tools, genealogy research and language courses.
Virtual events, including story times, cooking demos and computer classes, are streamed on the Lake County Library System’s Facebook page. Lake County residents without library cards may access these digital resources by signing up for a free, temporary digital online library card.
For more information about the Lake County Library System or to find out about future programs, call your local library or go to http://mylakelibrary.org, www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLLibrary or https://twitter.com/lakelibrary.