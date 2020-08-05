masks

Mask distribution at East Lake County Library in Sorrento.

Free reusable cloth face coverings are available to Lake County residents while supplies last. Visit one of the following libraries to get yours:

• Astor County Library, 54905 Alco Road, Astor

• Cagan Crossings Public Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont

• Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont

• East Lake County Library, 31340 S. County Road 437, Sorrento

• Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis

• Fruitland Park Library, 604 W. Berckman St., Fruitland Park

• Marianne Beck Memorial Library, 112 W. Central Ave. Howey-in-the-Hills

• Marion Baysinger Memorial Library, 756 W. Broad St., Groveland

• Minneola Schoolhouse Library, 100 S. Main Ave.,     Minneola

• Lady Lake Public Library, 225 W. Guava St., Lady Lake

• Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg

• Paisley County Library, 24954 County Road 42, Paisley

• Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares

• Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla

• W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora

For specific hours for when masks will be available at each library and for other COVID-19 related information, visit: https://lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19.

Face coverings also are available at the following city and town halls – again, while supplies last:

• Astatula Town Hall, 25009 County Road 561, Astatula

• Mascotte City Hall, 100 E. Myers Blvd., Mascotte

• Minneola City Hall, 800 N. US Hwy 27, Minneola  

• Montverde Town Hall, 17404 Sixth St., Montverde

Visit the CDC’s COVID-19 resource page for more information about proper mask use and care. For the latest local information, call the Citizens Information Line at 352-253-9999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.