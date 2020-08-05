Free reusable cloth face coverings are available to Lake County residents while supplies last. Visit one of the following libraries to get yours:
• Astor County Library, 54905 Alco Road, Astor
• Cagan Crossings Public Library, 16729 Cagan Oaks, Clermont
• Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
• East Lake County Library, 31340 S. County Road 437, Sorrento
• Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
• Fruitland Park Library, 604 W. Berckman St., Fruitland Park
• Marianne Beck Memorial Library, 112 W. Central Ave. Howey-in-the-Hills
• Marion Baysinger Memorial Library, 756 W. Broad St., Groveland
• Minneola Schoolhouse Library, 100 S. Main Ave., Minneola
• Lady Lake Public Library, 225 W. Guava St., Lady Lake
• Leesburg Public Library, 100 E. Main St., Leesburg
• Paisley County Library, 24954 County Road 42, Paisley
• Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
• Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
• W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
For specific hours for when masks will be available at each library and for other COVID-19 related information, visit: https://lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19.
Face coverings also are available at the following city and town halls – again, while supplies last:
• Astatula Town Hall, 25009 County Road 561, Astatula
• Mascotte City Hall, 100 E. Myers Blvd., Mascotte
• Minneola City Hall, 800 N. US Hwy 27, Minneola
• Montverde Town Hall, 17404 Sixth St., Montverde
Visit the CDC’s COVID-19 resource page for more information about proper mask use and care. For the latest local information, call the Citizens Information Line at 352-253-9999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.