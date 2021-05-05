“Simple Twist,” featuring the work of artist Christine Peloquin, is the latest exhibit at Lake County Museum of Art.
Peloquin is a 2-D mixed media artist who draws and paints faces, figures, landscapes and abstracts over collage. She uses materials including charcoal, acrylics, watercolors, monoprints, found objects, photo transfers, fabrics and papers on wood panels. Peloquin has been teaching her mixed media techniques since 2009 and offers workshops at her studio in Orlando and across the U.S. She has been selling her artwork in galleries and festivals around the country for 30 years. Recently, she self-published her first children’s book with her mixed media and watercolor paintings, “If You Could Tell Time, What Would You Tell It?”
Peloquin lives and works in Sorrento.
The exhibit will run through June 19. Museum hours are Thursday–Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 213 W Ruby Street in Tavares. Call 352-483-2900 or visit https://lakeartmuseum.com for more information.