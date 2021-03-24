“Figures, Forms & Faces,” featuring the work of watercolor artist Jackii Molsick and sculptor Rigoberto Garcia Linares, is the latest exhibit at Lake County Museum of Art.
The exhibit invites viewers to explore the flowing lines of the human body and the juxtaposition of the artists’ cold bronze and warm painted figures, forms and faces.
Molsick is the daughter of an artist and the mother to one, and has done some form of art for as long as she can remember. Molsick employs different painting styles in her portraits, based on mood or subject matter. Additionally, she is a signature member and secretary for the Florida Watercolor Society, and a past board member for the Central Florida Watercolor Society. In 2019, she was juried into membership with the Whiskey Painters of America, a miniature watercolor painting society.
Garcia-Linares was born in Cuba in 1947 and first began to explore and develop his talent and love for art in Spain, where he lived before relocating to Miami in 1965. A self-taught artist, Garcia-Linares received guidance from his long-time friend, Cuban master sculptor Tony Lopez. He has also taken part in workshops given by sculptor Freda C. Tschumy and painter Felix de Cossio.
The exhibit will run through April 17. Museum hours are Thursday–Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. The museum is located at 213 W Ruby Street in Tavares. Call 352-483-2900 or visit https://lakeartmuseum.com for more information.