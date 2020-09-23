Oct. 2, the Lake County Museum of Art will hold a 25th anniversary celebration, “Bubbles & Brews,” featuring its first pop-up exhibit spotlighting local artist Kelley Batson Howard. Enjoy food, refreshments, raffles, multiples auctions including a “Kid’s Art” artwork auction, local artists and, of course, bubbles and brews, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Food and beverage stations and the “Buy-It-Now Auction” will have socially distant pick-up options. Patrons will follow CDC guidelines, including social distancing, and use hand sanitizing stations located throughout the museum and event.
To help continue the museum’s mission of promoting art education, building culture and enriching the community, fundraising tickets can be purchased for $40 or VIP tickets for $65 per person. VIP tickets include early 6 p.m. admission, a membership (or renewal) to Lake County Museum of Art ($40 value) and a ticket for the art raffle.
Tickets available at the museum, 213 W. Ruby St., Tavares, FL 32778. For more information, call 352-483-2900 or visit www.lakeartmuseum.com