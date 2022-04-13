Lake County has been named as the first countywide host chapter for America in Bloom, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion of beautification through community involvement and use of flowers, plants, trees and other environmental and lifestyle enhancements.
What does this mean? As part of the host chapter, all municipalities in Lake County have been invited to participate in the America in Bloom National Awards Program. Four communities have already joined: Tavares, Groveland, Astatula and Mount Dora.
The program provides in-person coaching by a team of advisors and a community evaluation with recommendations for community transformation. This transforma-tion includes celebrating heritage, environmental efforts and increasing outdoor activ-ities and facilities that lead to a healthier community.
The Keep Lake Beautiful program will offer support to area municipalities by holding roundtable meetings to help make their participation successful. Roundta-ble meetings are open to the public. During the roundtables, city representatives can come together to share ideas, successes and discuss the projects that will benefit the citizens of their community, according to KLB.
The first roundtable meeting was Feb. 22.
For more information about Keep Lake Beautiful, visit https://c.lakecountyfl.gov/keep_lake_beautiful. For more information about America in Bloom, visit https://americainbloom.org.