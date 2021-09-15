The Lake County Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association has installed local leaders to its 2021–2022 board of directors. FPRA State President Devon Chestnut, APR, CPRC, swore in the public relations professionals, who will hold office for one year, effective Sept. 1.
The new board is Nanci Schwartz, APR, CPRC, president; Melanie Melvin, president-elect; Sherri Owens, secretary; Lynne Winker, treasurer; Mary Wymer, APR, accreditation; Stephanie Payne, communications; Darryl Owens, image; Kevin Yurasek, membership; Jacqueline Whitmore, programming; and Elisha Pappacoda, immediate past president.
“I am honored to serve as president of this group of talented communications professionals,” said Schwartz. “This year, the board will continue to focus on strengthening the chapter’s leadership, diversity and professional development offerings which benefit FPRA members and communications professionals in the area.”
Founded in 2016, the Lake County Chapter currently meets virtually on the third Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Nanci Schwartz at 305-788-8256 or follow the chapter at www.Facebook.com/FPRALake or www.twitter.com/FPRALake.