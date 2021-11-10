This year, the Lake County Quilters Guild 38th an-nual quilt show will be showcasing their quilts at the new Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Court, Leesburg on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $10 per person each day.
All quilts displayed will be judged for ribbon awards in 17 dif-ferent quilting style categories ranging from traditional to modern. The event will feature vendors, a boutique, quilt sales, door prizes, mini raffle, plus demonstrations and more. The Guild supports several local charities by providing funds, quilts, pillowcases and even dog beds for our local animal shelters.
We work with Guardian Ad Litem, Lake County Sheriff’s Office Charity, Cornerstone Hospice for Veterans, Quilts of Valor for our military, Cases for Smiles, Vitas Healthcare and many other organizations. Our support of those in need is ongoing. Pat Alpaugh, Guild president said, “We have very generous members.
We couldn’t support our local organizations and communities without their donations, time and efforts. The quilt show not only provides its members the opportunity to show off their talent, but it also helps the Guild to afford continuing education, and the ability to offer quilts and charitable support for those who need it.” The Guild is a non-profit organization established to further the awareness and art of quilting. We meet every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Lake County Shrine Club, 424 N. Duncan Dr., Tavares, FL 32778.