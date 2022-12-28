Last week, Florida Policy Institute (FPI), the state’s KIDS COUNT® partner, released the 2022 Florida Child Well-Being Index, which provides all 67 Florida counties with an overall rank and measures performance across 16 indicators in four major categories: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.
Lake County ranked 10th place for overall child well-being in 2022. It ranked 13th for economic well-being, 42nd in education, 23rd in health, and 19th in family and community. Neighboring counties Orange ranked seventh overall, Sumter 46th and Marion 44th.
St. Johns, Seminole, and Broward counties were ranked highest overall for child well-being, and Hendry, DeSoto and Madison counties were ranked lowest. However, the three counties in the latter group did see improved graduation rates and fewer children living in poverty, according to the index.
“These snapshots of Florida counties can help us pinpoint which areas of the state are in greatest need of resources,” said Sadaf Knight, CEO of FPI. “Fostering strong public schools, bolstering the state’s safety net, and investing in a Working Floridians Tax Rebate to help boost income for Sunshine State families are all ways to reduce county-to-county child well-being disparities. We look forward to working with lawmakers to prioritize Florida children in the upcoming legislative session.”
The rankings were developed using KIDS COUNT data. FPI noted that counties with higher rankings are generally well-resourced places, where families can afford to invest in things like high-quality child care, education, and other opportunities for their children. Counties with lower rankings are regions that have borne the brunt of the state’s disinvestment in public services and where people face historic barriers to economic opportunity.
To view the index, visit https://www.floridapolicy.org/posts/2022-florida-child-well-being-index.
Florida Policy Institute, the state’s KIDS COUNT® partner, is an independent, nonpartisan and nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing state policies and budgets that improve the economic mobility and quality of life for all Floridians.