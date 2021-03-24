Lake County and the Office of Public Safety Support have been approved for re-accreditation as an Emergency Medical Dispatch Center of Excellence.
The re-accreditation is awarded by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED) and is effective for three years. It represents a significant achievement and reflects the commitment of staff in meeting the highest standards of care and practice available for emergency dispatch centers. To receive this re-accreditation, an organization must show clear evidence of compliance and satisfy guidelines of the Twenty Points of Accreditation, a globally recognized set of best practices outlined by the IAED.
The IAED researches, produces and maintains standards for medical, fire and other dispatch types, including police and nurse triage. Lake County and the Office of Public Safety Support originally received accreditation in 2009 and continue to maintain compliance. The Office of Public Safety Support provides dispatch services for Lake County Fire Rescue and Lake County EMS, as well as all local fire departments in the county.
For more information, contact the Office of Public Safety Support at 352-343-9458.