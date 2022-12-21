Dec. 3 in Eustis, the Leesburg Florida Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined with OneBlood to host a December blood drive and day of service. Many donors from the community contributed to the drive.
“Donating blood is a way to give back to the community, especially when there is such a need for it. Donating blood is easy and safe to do,” said donor Julie Cupach of Eustis.
According to Michael Saunders, president of the Leesburg, Florida Stake, “Donating blood is an important service to our community. Donating blood saves lives. Blood is needed by women with childbirth and pregnancy issues. It’s also used for accident victims, cancer patients and those with disease. Your blood donation makes a difference.”
The need for blood is constant because it cannot be manufactured or stockpiled. A donation today is transfused into a patient within 48 hours.
OneBlood works through their own donation sites and community-sponsored drives to gather the needed blood supply. Hospitals and medical centers then use that blood to save the lives of not only trauma and transplant patients, but also individuals needing blood products as part of their treatment for cancer, sickle cell disease or other medical conditions.