The most recent Great Backyard Bird Count, a worldwide citizen science project organized by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and National Audubon Society, was Feb. 12–15, and more than 140 species were identified in Lake County alone.
Through the program’s online site, 250 Lake County checklists were submitted by people who observed hundreds of birds in their backyards, on walks and hikes, and at various nature parks.
Sites considered hotspots, due to the number of species identified, include Lake Apopka North Shore and P.E.A.R. Park, along with Clearwater Lake Recreation Area and Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve.
Cathy Brown of the Florida Scrub-Jay Trail, who said it is “always fun to be outside with nature,” spotted a dozen species on Feb. 13.
While not on a specific walk for the Great Backyard Bird Count, she saw the following at the Florida Scrub-Jay Trail: two wood storks, which she said was impressive because she hadn’t seen them on the property this year; one ruby throated hummingbird; 12 cedar waxwings; two great egrets; 16 sandhill cranes; eight tree swallows; two catbirds; one bald eagle; one American kestrel; two eastern bluebirds; a male and a female painted bunting; and eight goldfinches.
Editor Laura Bennett-Kimble participated from her backyard and saw 21 species, ranging from the common mockingbird to an eastern towhee and great horned owl.
Success was had outside the county, too. John Thomton, who organized the recent Christmas Bird Count in Clermont, said he walked around his Orlando neighborhood Feb. 14 to see what he could find.
“The whole walk was fun, but the best bird was right in my own backyard – a magnolia warbler! They are mostly migrants in spring and fall here in Central Florida, so finding one this time of year is always fun,” he said. “It was also a first for my neighborhood list.”
As a citizen science project, the four-day bird count helps monitor bird populations across the globe. According to the GBBC website, “Each February, for four days, the world comes together for the love of birds. Over these four days we invite people to spend time in their favorite places watching and counting as many birds as they can find and reporting them to us. These observations help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations.”
For more information, visit www.birdcount.org/about.
Photo copyright Laura Bennett-Kimble