Kate and Barry Farley are excited to be the new owners of Lakeside Lanes, formerly Breakpoint Alley, in Tavares.
Kate is a retired principal at Volusia County Schools and Barry is a retired coach and band director from Lake County Schools.
With 40 lanes, a restaurant-quality kitchen, friendly staff and exciting upgrades and specials, the center is now open.
Lakeside Lanes is located at 1950 Classique Lane, Tavares, FL 32778. For more information, call 352-508-9581 or visit www.Facebook.com/LakesideLanesFL