A timely topic related to the significant growth of residential developments and related construction in Lake County will be examined in “Lake County’s Population Explosion: Can Growth Be Sustainable & Equitable?” an online forum set for Nov. 4.
Presented by the Tri-City NAACP Branch’s Environmental and Climate Justice Committee, the forum will include the perspectives of three environmental experts: Dr. Beverly Ward, Eileen Tramontana and Karen Campblin.
Ward is an anthropologist and former University of South Florida faculty member who provides technical assistance to communities on environmental and social justice.
Tramontana is executive director of Eustis-based Trout Lake Nature Center and has worked for the Suwannee River Water Management District, St. Johns River Water Management District, US Fish & Wildlife Service in Kentucky and Lake Woodruff National Wildlife Refuge.
Campblin is a community development planner and co-director of the Green New Deal Virginia Coalition. She currently serves as the Environmental and Climate Justice chair for the Virginia State Conference NAACP.
The free online forum will begin at 6:30 p.m.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/2YLTVz8. A confirmation email will include details to join the forum.
For more information, contact www.tricityflnaacp.com, tricity5140@gmail.com, or 352-561-8157.