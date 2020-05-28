Several changes are ahead for several Lake County schools.
August 2021, a new school will open in Four Corners, serving students in kindergarten through 8th grade and relieving crowding at Sawgrass Bay Elementary and Windy Hill Middle schools. Selected to serve as the principal of the still-to-be-named K-8 school is Andrea Steenken, the current principal at Sawgrass Bay Elementary.
She has served as a Lake County teacher, instructional coach and district curriculum specialist. She worked a short time in Orange County as a middle school assistant principal and as a district administrator before returning to Lake County in 2016 as Sawgrass Bay principal. This change will become effective in November 2020. A new principal for Sawgrass Bay will be selected this fall.
When next school year ends in May 2021, Clermont Middle School will close its doors for good and construction will begin on the new Aurelia Cole Academy, another K-8 school, that will open in August 2023. Rob McCue, the principal of Clermont Middle, has announced that he will retire in June. Scott Voytko, the current principal of Cypress Ridge Elementary, which is across the street from Clermont Middle, has been appointed to serve as Clermont Middle principal for its final year while maintaining his role as Cypress Ridge principal.
In addition to his years serving as an elementary principal, Voytko previously worked as a middle school teacher and was Vice Principal at Green Cove Springs Junior High School.
Marlene Kurecki (formerly Straughan) is heading back to Mount Dora High School, where she began her teaching career and later served as the school’s assistant principal for four years.
Most recently, Kurecki has served as principal of Triangle Elementary. She will serve as Mount Dora High principal, following Dr. Rhonda Boone, who has accepted a new administrative position in the district in support of a growing partnership with Lake-Sumter State College.
Filling the principal spot at Triangle is Debbie Hartog, a life-long resident of Lake County. During her 25 years as an educator, she has had many opportunities to lead as a teacher, mentor, coach and administrator. She spent the last six years at Triangle Elementary, the last five of which were as its assistant principal. Hartog is Lake County’s 2020 Assistant Principal of the Year.